TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$24.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTSHF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

