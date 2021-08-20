TD Securities Downgrades Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSQPF. Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Cervus Equipment Corp. engages i the provision of equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Transportation, Industrial, and Corporate. The Agriculture segment operates through John Deere agricultural equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.