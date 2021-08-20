TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$1.65

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNN. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.21 million, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

