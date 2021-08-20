Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 2.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the first quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.83. 63,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,848. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.