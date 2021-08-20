Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 688.00. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telos by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 439,118 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Telos by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 296,360 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.