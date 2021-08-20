Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Erste Group to Sell

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCEHY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.84.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03. Tencent has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

