TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Several research firms have commented on TRSSF. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

