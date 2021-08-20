Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 112,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $305,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

