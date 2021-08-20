Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.