Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.32 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

