Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.