Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.