Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,955,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.20.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

