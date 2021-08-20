Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 252 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR opened at $53.00 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

