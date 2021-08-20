Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,163,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 192,958 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

