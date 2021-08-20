The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Purchases £49,900 in Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, with a total value of £49,900 ($65,194.67).

Shares of LON BGFD opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Friday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 803 ($10.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,136 ($14.84). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of £927.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

