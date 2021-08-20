The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,711. The firm has a market cap of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

