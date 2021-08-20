The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

