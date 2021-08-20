The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,164,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.51. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

