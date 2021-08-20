The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,169,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,056. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

