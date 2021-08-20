The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

BKE traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 1,533,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

