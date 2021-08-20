The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $36.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 1,208,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

