The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.23-7.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.39.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $330.18. 950,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

