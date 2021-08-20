The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-19% yr/yr to $4.167-4.238 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.39.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $330.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

