The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.