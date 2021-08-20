The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.