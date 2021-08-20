The Gap, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

