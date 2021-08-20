The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 to $11.15. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $9.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $36.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $394.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $418.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.