The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

