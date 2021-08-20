The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

DNNGY opened at $53.25 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

