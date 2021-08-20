The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.36 ($67.48).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.88 ($71.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

