The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $322.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

