The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE MAC opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

