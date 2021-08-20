The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan Sells 667 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00.

Shares of PG opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $354.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

