The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor Sells 40,106 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 40,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $5,775,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PG opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

