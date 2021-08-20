The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $156.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,597. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

