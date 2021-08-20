The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after buying an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,552,000 after purchasing an additional 522,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

SHW traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.55. 22,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

