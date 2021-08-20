The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25. The Southern has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

