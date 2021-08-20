The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at MKM Partners from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

