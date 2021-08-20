The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Toro posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 391.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,762,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 100,596.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,003. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12 month low of $73.44 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

