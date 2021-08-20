The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

WEGRY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

