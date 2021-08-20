The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%.
OTCMKTS WEDXF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. The Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.69.
The Westaim Company Profile
