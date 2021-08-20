The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%.

OTCMKTS WEDXF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. The Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Get The Westaim alerts:

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.