Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

THR stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $543.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

