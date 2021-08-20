Thomas Mceachin Purchases 20,000 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Thomas Mceachin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.16 on Friday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. State Street Corp grew its position in Surgalign by 260.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

