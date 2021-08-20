Throne Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,799.00 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Throne has a total market cap of $620,183.36 and $47,799.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00004791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00150024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,355.08 or 0.99728756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00904232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.