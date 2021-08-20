Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

