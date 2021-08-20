Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THUPY shares. Danske lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $27.46 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

