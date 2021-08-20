thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.