Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.83.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$427.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.