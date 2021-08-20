Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Shares Down 7.5%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter.

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

